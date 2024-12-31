Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,870,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 9,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 953,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days. Approximately 34.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomea Fusion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,272 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter valued at $1,481,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter worth $55,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMEA shares. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Biomea Fusion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Rodman & Renshaw raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Biomea Fusion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biomea Fusion from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.36.

Biomea Fusion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of -0.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.05. Biomea Fusion has a one year low of $3.61 and a one year high of $20.21.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.03. As a group, analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

