Short Interest in Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Decreases By 6.6%

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 3,950,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 661,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:CTKB opened at $6.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 1.46. Cytek Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.63 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytek Biosciences declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 30th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $405,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 333.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 154,915 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,668,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 89,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

