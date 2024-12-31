Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Rises By 9.4%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 26.5 days.
Genmab A/S Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNMSF opened at $209.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.52. Genmab A/S has a 12-month low of $192.20 and a 12-month high of $334.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.03.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
