Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,297,900 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 10,302,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.4 days.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FCUUF. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Fission Uranium from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.
