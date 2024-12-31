Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,297,900 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 10,302,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCUUF. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Fission Uranium from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

Fission Uranium Company Profile

OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $433.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 2.24.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

