Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Dec 31st, 2024

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,297,900 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 10,302,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 582,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCUUF. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Fission Uranium from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Fission Uranium from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Our Latest Report on FCUUF

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.71. Fission Uranium has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $1.01. The company has a market cap of $433.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 2.24.

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.