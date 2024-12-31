EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Short Interest Update

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,200 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 542.0 days.

Shares of EMSHF stock opened at $703.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $739.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $793.58. EMS-CHEMIE has a twelve month low of $673.55 and a twelve month high of $855.98.

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

