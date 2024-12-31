Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 572,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $39.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

BMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

