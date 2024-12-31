Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Short Interest Up 9.5% in December

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 626,700 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 572,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.6 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,306 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,195,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 363,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of BMRC stock opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.10.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th.
Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
