FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,200 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 94,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In other news, Director Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 1,029 shares of FRP stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,957.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,167. This trade represents a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $39,992.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 60,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,014.14. The trade was a 2.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,841 shares of company stock worth $339,972. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FRP by 119.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of FRP by 101.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FRP during the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FRP by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 37,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FRP by 101.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,266,000 after buying an additional 553,265 shares in the last quarter. 45.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut FRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of FRPH opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.85 million, a PE ratio of 75.65 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.78. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.99 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

