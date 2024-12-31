Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Short Interest Up 9.4% in December

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,700 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 242,800 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Chemed Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE CHE opened at $527.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. Chemed has a 52 week low of $512.12 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $563.24.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.11%.

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins purchased 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,721. This trade represents a 9.46 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 732 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.62, for a total transaction of $421,353.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,362.94. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,791 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in Chemed by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its holdings in Chemed by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

