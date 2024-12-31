Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Increases By 9.6%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,900 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 392,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,149.5 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DPZUF opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $17.90 and a 52 week high of $39.43.
About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises
