Short Interest in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Decreases By 6.6%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,330,000 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 20,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity at EQT

In related news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,038,086.64. This trade represents a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in EQT by 7.4% during the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 184.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

EQT stock opened at $46.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. EQT has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 55.46 and a beta of 1.14.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EQT will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EQT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on EQT from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.61.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Further Reading

