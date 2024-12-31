HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,800 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 761,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 138,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in HealthStream by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HealthStream by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 34,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 35.1% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HSTM shares. Craig Hallum raised HealthStream to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of HealthStream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

HealthStream Trading Up 0.1 %

HealthStream stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.38.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.53 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

About HealthStream

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.