Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the November 30th total of 4,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 658,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,842. This trade represents a 4.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $316,834.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,002,342.38. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,032 shares of company stock valued at $6,031,759. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Equitable by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Equitable by 2.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Equitable by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQH opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $43.38. Equitable has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $50.51. The company has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of -43.13 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Equitable had a positive return on equity of 76.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.07%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Equitable from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

