Penney Financial LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Penney Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF accounts for 0.4% of Penney Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 129,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the period. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 798,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 24,815 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 81,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 987,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after acquiring an additional 30,572 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $41.34 on Tuesday. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $43.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.32.

About Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

