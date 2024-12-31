Penney Financial LLC Has $42.46 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Penney Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 29.0% of Penney Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $42,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,912,000 after buying an additional 26,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,518 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 862,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after purchasing an additional 26,532 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 807,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 752,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $115.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.09. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $92.12 and a 1-year high of $121.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

