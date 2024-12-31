Penney Financial LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Penney Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Penney Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

