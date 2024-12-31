Penney Financial LLC Buys Shares of 409 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Penney Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $540.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $428.64 and a 52-week high of $559.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $545.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.31. The company has a market capitalization of $490.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.