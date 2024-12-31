Penney Financial LLC Sells 300 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Penney Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Penney Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 849,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,407,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Research Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 57,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 69,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB opened at $240.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.22. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.66 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.