Penney Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Penney Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 4.7% of Penney Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $6,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,859 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after purchasing an additional 656,213 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,459,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,316,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA opened at $70.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.20. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.