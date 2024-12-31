Penney Financial LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Penney Financial LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Penney Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after buying an additional 2,441,163 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,475 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after purchasing an additional 818,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.54 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

