Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Trimmed by Penney Financial LLC

Penney Financial LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Penney Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $14,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lummis Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 328.2% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.91 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

