Penney Financial LLC Buys 5,530 Shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Penney Financial LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Penney Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Penney Financial LLC owned 0.51% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HELO. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 64.8% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 179.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 81,172 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,832,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,604,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000.

NYSEARCA HELO opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.59. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a one year low of $52.52 and a one year high of $63.42.

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

