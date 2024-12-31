Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Penney Financial LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Penney Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 6.8% of Penney Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Penney Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,363 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 18,778 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 134,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VYM stock opened at $127.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.32. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $109.47 and a twelve month high of $135.07.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.