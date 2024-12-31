The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 12th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Andersons has raised its dividend by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $39.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day moving average of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.57. Andersons has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $61.46.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.06%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Andersons will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $113,692.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,455.73. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ANDE. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stephens raised shares of Andersons to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

