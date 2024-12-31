Penney Financial LLC Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Penney Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPIE. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 266,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 43.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JPIE opened at $45.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.83. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $44.80 and a 52-week high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

