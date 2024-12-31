Head-To-Head Comparison: Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) & General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI)

Profitability

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Gulf Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56% Gulf Resources -776.15% -53.74% -47.52%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Gulf Resources”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 52.37 -$10.10 million ($0.08) -9.25 Gulf Resources $12.80 million 0.46 -$61.79 million ($9.42) -0.06

General Enterprise Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gulf Resources. General Enterprise Ventures is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gulf Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

General Enterprise Ventures has a beta of 5.16, meaning that its share price is 416% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulf Resources has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

3.3% of Gulf Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Gulf Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gulf Resources beats General Enterprise Ventures on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Gulf Resources

Gulf Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Bromine, Crude salt, Chemical products, and Natural gas segments. It also provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. In addition, the company offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. In addition, it manufactures and sells chemical products for use in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, and inorganic chemicals, as well as materials that are used for human and animal antibiotics. The company is based in Shouguang, the People’s Republic of China.

