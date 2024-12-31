Amazon.com (AMZN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN):

12/20/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Tigress Financial from $245.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $250.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $235.00 to $265.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Amazon.com had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $230.00 to $264.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $235.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/12/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $240.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Mkm from $220.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/4/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2024 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $235.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Redburn Atlantic from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/20/2024 – Amazon.com had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $197.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $245.00 to $246.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $215.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $236.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $213.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $220.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $215.00 to $235.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $265.00 to $285.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $225.00 to $232.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Maxim Group from $251.00 to $260.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $225.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $225.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $224.00 to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $221.00 to $236.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Amazon.com had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $230.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $221.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.05 and a 12 month high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Amazoncom Inc alerts:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 15,260 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $3,054,899.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,918,559.59. The trade was a 4.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% during the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazoncom Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazoncom Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.