Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Sangamo Therapeutics Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $488.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.18.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $49.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.55 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 264.16% and a negative net margin of 257.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,138,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 272,123 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 103,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 28.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 145,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 77,032 shares during the last quarter. 56.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

