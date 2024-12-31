Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Price Target Raised to $52.00 at HC Wainwright

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $27.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.04% from the stock’s current price.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of ARQQ stock opened at $43.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $52.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum stock. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Arqit Quantum as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

