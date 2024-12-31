NRx Pharmaceuticals’ (NRXP) Buy Rating Reiterated at D. Boral Capital

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at D. Boral Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NRXP. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded NRx Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NRXP opened at $1.53 on Tuesday. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $18.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.78.

In other NRx Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jonathan C. Javitt bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 84,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,021.78. This trade represents a 89.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 142,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 1.33% of NRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.27% of the company’s stock.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned food and drug administration-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

