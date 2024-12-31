Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AXSM. StockNews.com raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

AXSM stock opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.67. Axsome Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.04. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 158.36% and a negative net margin of 91.87%. The business had revenue of $104.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.