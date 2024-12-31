Bank of America Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.25 target price on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $4.54 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SEAT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 180.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,613,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,327 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 770,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 395,942 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 18.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,975,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after purchasing an additional 314,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 183.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 209,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 3.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,970,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,089,000 after purchasing an additional 195,625 shares during the period. 39.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

