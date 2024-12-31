Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Update

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Carter’s by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,545,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $100,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carter’s by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,209,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after acquiring an additional 371,681 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Carter’s by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,171,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,144,000 after acquiring an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 11.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,868,000 after purchasing an additional 112,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 29.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,918,000 after purchasing an additional 170,960 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.67.

Carter’s Price Performance

CRI opened at $52.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.09. Carter’s has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $88.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

