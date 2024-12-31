Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 3,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 704,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,094,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,105,000 after purchasing an additional 464,821 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after buying an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,244,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,922,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,133,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,488,000 after acquiring an additional 252,581 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $187.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.56. Check Point Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $145.75 and a 52-week high of $210.70. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25. The business had revenue of $635.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.96 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.17% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

