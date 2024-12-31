CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in December

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.8 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.03.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, and Canada. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, residential, and other properties; property investment and development activities; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operation businesses.

