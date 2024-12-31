CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Up 10.0% in December

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the November 30th total of 140,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.8 days.
CK Asset Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $5.03.
About CK Asset
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than CK Asset
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- CarMax is Firing on All Pistons as Growth Returns
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Woodward: Delivering Critical Components for the Aerospace Boom
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Rubrik, Inc.: Under the Radar Cyber Security Stock Gains Traction
Receive News & Ratings for CK Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.