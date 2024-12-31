Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,300 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 748,900 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLGT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fulgent Genetics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Fulgent Genetics

In other news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $40,665.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,849,762.86. The trade was a 0.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,413 shares of company stock worth $62,321. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of FLGT opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $20.85. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.91.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.