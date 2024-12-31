MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT) Short Interest Up 9.8% in December

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 43,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance

MiNK Therapeutics stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. MiNK Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of MiNK Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiNK Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MiNK Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INKT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.37% of MiNK Therapeutics worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiNK Therapeutics Company Profile

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. Its product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

