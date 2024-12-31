Short Interest in AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Expands By 9.8%

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 19,300 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Transactions at AMREP

In other news, Director Robert Robotti sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $410,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,506.64. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James H. Dahl acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 434,574 shares in the company, valued at $13,015,491.30. This trade represents a 0.42 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AMREP by 26,700.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMREP by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in AMREP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in AMREP in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in AMREP by 137.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 269,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 155,755 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AMREP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

AMREP Stock Performance

NYSE:AXR opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. AMREP has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200 day moving average of $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.92.

AMREP (NYSE:AXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 15.64%.

About AMREP

AMREP Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the real estate business. The company operates through two segments, Land Development and Homebuilding. It sells developed and undeveloped lots to homebuilders, commercial and industrial property developers, and others. In addition, the company owns mineral interests covering an area of approximately 55,000 surface acres of land in Sandoval County, New Mexico; and owns oil, gas, and minerals and mineral interests covering an area of approximately 147 surface acres of land in Brighton, Colorado.

Featured Stories

