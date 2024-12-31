Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 657,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird downgraded Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Blackbaud
Insider Transactions at Blackbaud
Institutional Trading of Blackbaud
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,950.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
Blackbaud Stock Performance
BLKB stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95.
Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Blackbaud
Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackbaud
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- CarMax is Firing on All Pistons as Growth Returns
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Woodward: Delivering Critical Components for the Aerospace Boom
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Rubrik, Inc.: Under the Radar Cyber Security Stock Gains Traction
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.