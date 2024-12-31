Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 613,200 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 657,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLKB. Robert W. Baird downgraded Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Blackbaud from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 6,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $567,115.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,545.28. This represents a 6.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $260,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,257.54. This represents a 11.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,737,450. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Blackbaud by 1.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2,950.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

BLKB stock opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Blackbaud has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.08). Blackbaud had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $286.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

