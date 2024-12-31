Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN) Short Interest Up 9.9% in December

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust (NYSE:BMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the November 30th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMN. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of BMN stock opened at $25.46 on Tuesday. Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust has a 1-year low of $23.43 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust Cuts Dividend

About Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

Blackrock 2037 Municipal Target Term Trust is an close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Blackrock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in n investment grade municipal securities that are rated BBB- or above by S&P and Fitch or Baa3 or above by Moody's.

