Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 6,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $521,391.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,973,011.60. This represents a 4.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $320,683.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,588.81. This trade represents a 9.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 272 Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 297,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,597,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Five9 by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter worth $4,154,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.44, a P/E/G ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $26.60 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

