agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,790,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the November 30th total of 31,940,000 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

AGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair cut agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on agilon health in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on agilon health from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

In other agilon health news, Director Karen Mcloughlin bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,965.20. The trade was a 51.90 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John William Wulf acquired 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 206,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,369.94. This trade represents a 27.93 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $198,100 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in agilon health during the third quarter worth $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of agilon health by 17,790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

AGL opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. agilon health has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $13.28.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

