Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the November 30th total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DHIL opened at $154.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $420.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.02. Diamond Hill Investment Group has a 1-year low of $135.44 and a 1-year high of $173.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average of $155.81.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $842,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,600. This represents a 20.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 1,000 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $152.25 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,170.75. The trade was a 11.92 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,080. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diamond Hill Investment Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHIL. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,275,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 3,651.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 369.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 268.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group



Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

