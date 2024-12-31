Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Short Interest Update

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 2,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 68.3% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on A. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.62.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

A opened at $134.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.07. Agilent Technologies has a one year low of $124.16 and a one year high of $155.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

