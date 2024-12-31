HCB Financial Corp. (HCBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on January 29th

HCB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from HCB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
HCB Financial Stock Performance
Shares of HCB Financial stock opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.64. HCB Financial has a one year low of $23.40 and a one year high of $32.00.
About HCB Financial
