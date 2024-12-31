Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 23rd

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

Village Super Market Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $578.24 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Village Super Market

In related news, Director Kevin Begley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,830. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 10,933 shares of company stock worth $330,872 in the last three months. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

