Village Super Market, Inc. (VLGEA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on January 23rd

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.
Village Super Market Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $31.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.09. Village Super Market has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $33.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.30.
Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $578.24 million during the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Village Super Market
Village Super Market Company Profile
Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Village Super Market
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Woodward: Delivering Critical Components for the Aerospace Boom
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Rubrik, Inc.: Under the Radar Cyber Security Stock Gains Traction
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Pfizer: 4 Reasons to Buy This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.