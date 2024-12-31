Murray International (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

Murray International (LON:MYI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 29th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Murray International Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LON MYI opened at GBX 257.50 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 254.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 253.21. Murray International has a 52 week low of GBX 236.87 ($2.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.50 ($3.31). The stock has a market cap of £1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 858.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 11.36.
About Murray International
