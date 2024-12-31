TotalEnergies SE (TTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 2nd

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 25th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of €0.79 ($0.82) per share on Monday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.3 %
TTE opened at GBX 53.31 ($0.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 55.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 59.72. TotalEnergies has a one year low of GBX 49.50 ($0.62) and a one year high of GBX 71.50 ($0.90). The stock has a market cap of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74.
TotalEnergies Company Profile
