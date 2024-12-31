Rugby Resources (CVE:RUG) Stock Price Down 25% – Here’s What Happened

Rugby Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 235,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 338,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Rugby Resources Stock Down 25.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04.

About Rugby Resources

Rugby Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and the Philippines. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds an interest in the Motherlode gold-copper project that covers an area of 878 hectares located to the south of Surigao City in Surigao del Norte province, the Philippines; 100% interest the Colombia gold project; 100% interest in the Cobrasco copper project that covers approximately 3,000 hectares located in the Choco Region of Colombia; and Georgetown project comprising various exploration permits totaling 849 square kilometers located in North Queensland, Australia.

