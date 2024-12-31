FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at BTIG Research

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 50.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FTAI. Barclays lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.00.

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $126.50 on Tuesday. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $177.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,264.87 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.30.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 206.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,474,000 after purchasing an additional 182,252 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTAI Aviation by 102.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 411,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,685,000 after buying an additional 208,613 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 64.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in FTAI Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

