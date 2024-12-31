Robert W. Baird Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Price

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.25% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Baird R W downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.46 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $137,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,405.75. This trade represents a 19.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth $812,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 46.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter worth $438,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

